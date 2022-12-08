S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The South Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners received an update about the redevelopment of the former King George Inn project Wednesday night at the Township Building.

The plan, offered by Hotel Hamilton, has been in limbo for almost eight years. The original plan calls for a 100-room extended-stay hotel, 4,084 square-foot bank and 14,562 square-foot pharmacy and 192 parking spaces to a 5.36-acre tract of land at the corner of Hamilton Boulevard and Cedar Crest.

This is the site of the former King George Inn restaurant and properties, which is on a 5.3-acre site including 3051, 3125, 3127 and 3141 Hamilton Boulevard. Developer Atul Patel plans for the site's redevelopment date to 2020 and he has received various extensions since then.

Harold "Bud" Newton, representing Hotel Hamilton, told the board his client is attempting to address various issues.

"I think we are moving along with this pretty well," Newton said. "This has been a struggle and has been going on a lot longer than it should have."

Newton told Commissioner David Kennedy that "things seem to be coming along pretty well" when asked if the developer was still on track to reach their benchmarks. Newton added that "hopefully" they would be able to address outstanding project issues. One of those is the project's sewage planning module, which requires Department of Environmental Protection approval.

Regarding the King George Inn structure itself, Newton told Commissioner Monica Hodges he was "not quite sure what was going to happen with it."

"The walls of the King George are historic, but the rest of the structure is not," Newton said. "We're hoping to eventually adaptive reuse it. It may be used as an office or some other reuse."

The King George Inn restuarant operated from 1960 to 2012, when it closed. It was built in 1757 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

In other business, the board approved an alternate form of security for public improvements relating to Phase 4 of the Parkland Manor Senior Living Development Plan. The senior living campus, located at 4636 Crackersport Road, is the site of the former West End Racquet Club.

The original plan called for a four-story, 91,520 square-foot senior living building containing 16 studio apartments and 64 one-bedroom units and 89 parking spaces.