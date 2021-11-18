S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - South Whitehall Township's board of commissioners voted down last week a proposal to demolish the Park View Inn and replace it with a 395-unit rental complex.
The site will see change someday, Commissioner Joseph Setton said, but the Premier Center Luxury Apartments plan was not appropriate. He also warned that any proposal for the motel site will not make everybody happy.
"This property will someday be developed into something and not everyone will agree with its concept," he said.
Setton said the traffic study provided by the developer was not sufficient or accurate.
Former attorney John Karoly Jr., who lives near the site, had challenged the study and other aspects of the plan during a public hearing in August.
Residents opposed the plan because of concerns about traffic and population density at the site, the northeast corner of Route 22 and 309. E&B Partnership LP planned six four-story, 60-unit buildings, along with 35 townhouses, all rentals. The Premier Center would also have included commercial space. The developer sought conditional use, meaning the use is approved under the township zoning ordinance, though conditions may be imposed.
The township's planning commission rejected the proposal, and the commissioners turned it down 5-0 Thursday, Nov. 11, during an eight-minute meeting. The vote came after many hours of public hearings.
"The applicant has not met the burden of proof required" for granting conditional use, Michael Wolk said. Diane Kelly agreed that conditional use requirements were not met.
Ben Long also voted to deny the request. Earlier, some residents had questioned his impartiality on the issue based on social media posts.
"This has been a long and quite honestly difficult decision," President Christina "Tori" Morgan said. She said the traffic study was insufficient.
While Setton said the traffic study presented did not support E&B's case, he added that property rights have to be respected: "The landowner and/or the developer has the legal rights to develop their property consistent with the law" and that will someday happen.