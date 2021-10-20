SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – South Whitehall Township is prepared to support a community garden but needs more information before limits on single-use bags are considered.
Green Advisory Council Chairman Frank Petrocelli presented both ideas to the board of commissioners Wednesday, emphasizing that the "GAC" can propose ideas, but any ordinance or spending has to come from the elected leaders.
A community garden would provide fresh produce for needy residents. The GAC's favored site would be at the Parkland Community Library, allowing a combination of gardening with an educational component.
"See if it will take root and grow," board President Christina "Tori" Morgan said. If the trial is successful, a larger garden and other sites could be considered.
Commissioner Michael Wolk supported the idea, if a formal safety plan is presented. He said small children may be at the site and safety policies are needed. The preliminary approval of the garden requires such a plan.
Commissioner Diane Kelly was the only "no" vote on proceeding with the garden, though she said she supports the concept.
"I feel like we're rushing" into something new, she said. She suggested that Covered Bridge Park might be a better and safer site than the library because there would be less traffic.
Petrocelli said the garden could start in the spring of next year. Labor would be provided by volunteers. If the program expands, a garden manager might be hired.
When Wolk asked what a successful pilot garden would be, Petrocelli said "It's a success if it's well-maintained, it's appealing to the eye," and of course, if it produces fruits and vegetables.
The proposal to consider moving toward limits on single-use plastic bags was a tougher sell by the GAC. A survey of township businesses yielded only about 15 results, not a big enough sample to draw any conclusions.
Ben Long, who at 28 years old is the youngest of the commissioners, said he represents a generation that is ready to embrace change that benefits the environment.
Commissioner Joe Setton said getting people to switch from the convenience of plastic bags would be "a big project."
Petrocelli said some states and communities have already put limits on single-use bags. Alternatives to current practice could include using paper bags and charging for bags.
He asked for direction from the board on whether GAC should proceed with the idea. The commissioners asked for more information, and for the advisory group to solicit more input from businesses.
Kelly said adding costs during a pandemic is a bad idea, and she advocated for education first.
The Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce said its environment and energy committee is considering taking a position on bag ordinances. Consistency is an issue.
"The committee is concerned that if each municipality will implement difference ordinances, it will create a series of patchwork regulations causing confusion for consumers," Brittney Waylen, vice president of government affairs for the chamber, said in a statement earlier Wednesday.
Later in the meeting, Wolk thanked interim Township Manager Randy Cope and Finance Director Scott Boehret for their work on the 2022 budget and for moving audits forward. The township has been catching up on a decade of audits.
"They're doing an incredible amount of work," he said. "They're doing an excellent job."
Boehret had some good news for the board. The township has secured an Aa2 credit rating from Moody's Investors Service, which means South Whitehall will get an excellent interest rate on the $13.1 million bond sale due soon.