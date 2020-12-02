South Whitehall Township
SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – South Whitehall Township's Board of Commissioners debated on Wednesday the process for filling vacancies on boards and commissions, with the Ridge Farm development overshadowing yet another meeting.
 
Commissioners Diane Kelly and Mike Wolk said, as they have at earlier meetings, that the township must do a better job making residents aware of vacancies on South Whitehall's volunteer boards. 
 
The full board is not part of the appointment process, Kelly said. When Wolk challenged President Tori Morgan's comments on appointments, Morgan sought unsuccessfully to move ahead with votes. 
 
"It's getting a little old," Morgan said of the complaints. Vacancies for positions on the Green Advisory Council (GAC), for example, are posted online, but some residents said the South Whitehall website is hard to negotiate.
 
Almut Hupbach was appointed to GAC, and David Wilson made it onto the shade tree commission. Morgan, Wolk, Matthew Mobilio, and Joseph Setton voted in favor, with Kelly dissenting on both.
 
In most townships, volunteer appointments are made quickly and without debate.
 
"Let's not turn this into a bad thing," Morgan said, noting that appointees are eager to serve the township and that the arguments before Wednesday's votes were not welcoming.
 
Matthew Mulqueen's route to the planning commission was more difficult. He served as a commissioner during the review of the 780-unit Ridge Farm development on North Cedar Crest Boulevard.
 
That unpopular Kay Builders housing project was approved last year. The 2019 commissioners said they did not favor the development but that it met township standards and they could not block it. Residents disagreed, saying Ridge Farm would change the character of South Whitehall forever.
 
Morgan is the only commissioner left of the five members serving on Nov. 20, 2019, when the development was approved 4-1.
 
Residents commenting during the virtual meeting Wednesday brought up Mulqueen's vote for Ridge Farm and his loss in the 2019 Republican primary election for the board of commissioners.
 
Morgan again tried to move toward a vote, saying, "We are not going to argue over the process at this point."
 
Wolk insisted on commenting and said two good candidates were passed over for the planning commission. "It would be a good idea to have a new person," he said.
 
Mobilio questioned Wolk's logic, saying the argument suggested the township should replace other veteran board members.
 
Resident Monica Hodges said township residents voted Mulqueen out in 2019, and that after Ridge Farm, residents do not want him making decisions about land development. The planning commission reviews land-use proposals.
 
The final vote on Mulqueen was 3-2, with Morgan, Mobilio and Setton in favor. Kelly and Wolk opposed.
 
The commissioners also heard from attorney Erich Schoch, representing a Wawa convenience store proposed for Route 309 and Chapmans Road.
 
Schoch asked about what he described as an outdated rule that can prohibit gas stations within 1,500 feet of each other based on safety concerns. There is a gas station on the east side of Route 309 across from the Wawa site. 
 
The commissioners took no action. Mobilio said he would welcome a new Wawa and said the store chain will have to go through the usual site-development process.
 
Finance Manager Scott Boehret provided a second reading of the township's proposed 2021 budget, which includes no tax increase. Boehret also broke some news: "My last name is pronounced 'beret'," with a hard "T" sound, he said.
 
The commissioners will consider the $15.9 million spending plan for adoption at their Dec. 16 meeting.
 
The budget includes $800,000 in revenue for admissions taxes. Kelly noted that the tax brought in only $156,000 this year because of the pandemic's effect on Dorney Park. Boehret said with a COVID-19 vaccination on the way, the administration is comfortable expecting a rebound in park admissions. 
 
Mobilio objected to changing the budget based on Kelly's concerns. 
 
"I don't think any of us are in a position to second-guess what the staff has done," he said. "To second-guess what they come up with suggests a lack of trust in our staff."
 
Kelly then objected to Mobilio's comment, asserting her right to ask questions about revenue assumptions.
 
The commissioners were unanimous in extending the outdoor dining policy for township restaurants though Nov. 30, 2021, if needed. The policy allows the staff to provide permits quickly if restaurants want to set up outdoor tables during the pandemic, according to George Kinney, South Whitehall's director of community development.
 
The meeting ended at 9:56 p.m., just short of the three-hour mark.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.