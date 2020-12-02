South Whitehall debates process of filling boards, commissions
- Jeff Ward
-
- Updated
Tags
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Right Now
- Humidity: 73%
- Cloud Coverage:35%
- Wind: 8 mph
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:08:35 AM
- Sunset: 04:35:32 PM
Today
Sunshine gradually mixing with some clouds; not quite as chilly in the afternoon.
Tonight
Becoming mostly cloudy.
Tomorrow
Considerable cloudiness with a shower or two, especially in the afternoon.
- Santa finds new way to speak with kids in Bethlehem this year amid pandemic
- Berks County Commissioners revealing more about grant programs aimed at helping small businesses, organizations
- Lehigh Valley Planning Commission seeing proposals for high cube warehouses in the Lehigh Valley
- Local health professional comments as CDC revises coronavirus quarantine guidelines
- Organic farming group has colorful new way to show its appreciation for farmers who protect rivers, streams
- One Tank Trip: The Barns at Elizabeth Farms
- Kutztown teen dresses up as Santa, spreads joy to families in need
- Mineshaft hole expands in Washington Township, Berks County
- Lawyer speaks after convicted killer released from prison
- New Northampton County COVID-19 test site opens
Trending Headlines
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Lehigh Valley Planning Commission seeing proposals for high cube warehouses in the Lehigh Valley
- UK authorizes Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for emergency use
- Bear Creek Mountain Resort preparing for ski season unlike any other
- CARES Act gives this year's Giving Tuesday a bit of an incentive
- VF Outlet in West Reading to close
- Tips for landing your dream job
- Medical marijuana dispensary opens in Phillipsburg
- Schuylkill County company on forefront of sustainability movement wins award
- Shop owners react to success of Small Business Saturday
- UGI says customers will see decrease in natural gas bills in December