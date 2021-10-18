S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - South Whitehall Township's environmental committee will discuss Wednesday a potential ordinance to move away from single-use plastic bags.
The Green Advisory Council has worked on a draft ordinance with PennEnvironment, a Philadelphia-based organization that promotes a goal of zero waste. State legislation banning local laws that would limit the use of plastic bags has expired.
GAC, as the advisory council is known, sent several hundred surveys to businesses asking how they would be affected by limits on plastic bags, but received only about 15 responses.
In March, the board of commissioners held a lengthy discussion about limits on bags, and Commissioner Michael Wolk said, "Maybe we need to reel GAC in a little bit."
President Christina "Tori" Morgan said the advisory council was merely seeking ideas.
GAC Chairman Frank Petrocelli will make the presentation Wednesday to see if the board of commissioners supports moving forward toward developing a bag ordinance. No details of an ordinance were included in slides of the presentation.
According to a copy of Petrocelli's presentation on the township website, more than 100 billion plastic bags are discarded annually in the U.S., with only 1% recycled.
Petrocelli will also raise the issue of a community garden for South Whitehall. GAC proposes a pilot program near the Parkland Library, and other sites could be considered later. The library would provide produce to local food banks.
GAC is an advisory body. It can make suggestions but only the commissioners can pass an ordinance.
The GAC presentation will be made Wednesday at the board's 7 p.m. meeting at the township campus, located at 4444 Walbert Avenue.