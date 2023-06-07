S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The South Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners adopted a traffic calming policy Wednesday night at the Administration Building.

By definition, traffic calming is a combination of mainly physical measures designed to reduce the negative effects of motor vehicle usage, alter driver behavior, and improve conditions for non-motorized users of public streets. The policy will provide framework for traffic calming devices in South Whitehall Township.

The policy contains potential traffic calming devices. They include curb extensions, chicanes, gateways, on-street parking, traffic circles, speed humps, speed cushions or pillows, raised intersections, raised crosswalks, raised median islands, semi-diverters, and diagonal diverters.

The document also provides various pedestrian safety enhancement devices. They include rectangular rapid flashing beacons and intersection control beacons.

The document provides also a process the township will follow when implementing any traffic calming measures. The township will utilize a point system to determine priorities and deal with requests. Finally, the policy has a section on removal of a traffic calming device.

In other news, the board accepted an addendum to an existing construction agreement with Norfolk Southern Railway Company. The work involves the Eck Road and Crackersport Road warehouses project, in addition to the widening of Eck Road and construction of a new retaining wall and sidewalk on Eck Road's west side. The addendum was created because "the project has the potential to foul the railroad's track or operations."

In other business, the board granted a three-month extension to complete the work to bring proposed parking lot improvements to fruition. The site, located at 798 Hausman Road, involves the installation of a specific water valve to meet a township requirement. The owner of the property is the Lehigh Valley Health Network.

In other news, commissioners authorized sending a proposed zoning ordinance amendment governing height exceptions to the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission for review. The township administration maintains the current requirements governing features typically located on a building's roof or attached to the side of a building to exceed the maximum allowable height premitted withing a particular zoning district is ambiguous. The revision would clarify the ordinance's actual intention.

Finally, commissioners OK'd a township grant submission to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to upgrade and modernize a signaled intersection at Hamilton Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue.