S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners extended the conditional final approval granted to a major subdivision Wednesday night at the administration building.
The three-month extension involves final plan approval for the "Hotel Hamilton" project, which has been in limbo for eight years. The original plan calls for a 100-room extended stay hotel; a 4,084-square-foot bank; a 14,562-square-foot pharmacy and 192 parking spaces.
The 5.36-acre tract of land is located at the northeast intersection corner of Hamilton Boulevard and Cedar Crest Boulevard. The site is the home of the former King George Inn restaurant and properties, which include 3051, 3125, 3127 and 3141 Hamilton Blvd.
Developer Atul Patel plans for the site's redevelopment date to 2020. Since then, he has received various extensions.
The issue involves the applicant satisfying 27 approval conditions. A total of 17 remain unaddressed as of Wednesday night, although township officials said they were "minor."
The King George Inn restaurant operated between 1960 through 2012, when it closed. It was built in 1757 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.
In other news, commissioners approved an ordinance legally allowing the township to move forward with the installation of four LED streetlights on Chapmans Road between Chandler Way and Applewood Drive. In addition, the approval allows eight "no parking" signs on Chapmans Road.