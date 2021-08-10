S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - South Whitehall Township has held almost eight hours of public hearings on replacing the Park View Inn with a 395-unit rental complex, and a decision may require more lengthy meetings.
E&B Partnership LP plans to demolish the motel at the northeast corner of Routes 22 and 309 and put up six, four-story 60-unit buildings along with 35 townhouses, all for rent. There would also be commercial space at the complex, to be called The Premier Center Luxury Apartments.
The township's planning commission has rejected the proposal, and residents have come out against it at both hearings. The development needs conditional use approval from South Whitehall's board of commissioners to proceed.
Tuesday's hearing at Parkland High School started with sparring between Jim Preston, lawyer for the developer, and former attorney John Karoly Jr., who won multi-million judgments during his career but has not been licensed to practice law since 2010. Karoly was disbarred after pleading guilty to tax evasion, and being convicted of mail fraud and money laundering.
Preston objected to Karoly being accepted as a "hybrid" witness, that is, as a legal expert and a typical fact witness. Karoly lives on Winchester Road in the township, nine houses north of the planned rental community. Premier Center is seeking access through Winchester Road, in addition to the existing Bulldog Drive connection.
Preston asked Karoly a few questions, then said, "He's already demonstrated that he's not competent."
Solicitor Joseph Zator II said it is unusual for a fact witness to be accepted also as an expert witness, but the commissioners ruled that Karoly could take both roles. Karoly practiced law for 35 years.
On Tuesday night, Karoly and two other township residents opposed to the rental complex were represented by attorney Ronald Corkery, but Karoly did most of the talking, speaking for more than two hours against the plan.
Preston objected when a document was presented late, and repeatedly about the hybrid witness concept.
"This is trial by ambush," he said. Preston also complained that Karoly was "just going on and on about whatever he wants to go on and on about."
Karoly spent his time pointing out what he said are errors in the developer's traffic study, which he said used a "fudge factor" to cover up incomplete work. He went over several charts and pointed out numbers that he said were wrong. Karoly also said that the developer's study ignored the impact of trucks from warehouses planned for Schnecksville.
The area already has heavy traffic, he said. If the Premier Center is built, Karoly said the congestion will be a safety hazard in a neighborhood where many streets do not have sidewalks, and where children walk and ride bicycles to school and a playground.
The township policy is to "make sure there's as much walkability as possible," he said.
Traffic lights already cause backups, he said. The neighborhood faces "congestion, traffic problems beyond belief," Karoly said.
Karoly also said the scale of the planned complex does not suit the neighborhood, and would hurt property values.
Preston objected multiple times, saying he could not tell when Karoly was speaking as a fact witness or as a legal expert. Corkery said each time that Karoly was providing facts or opinions, just as any witness can.
Preston complained during Karoly's presentation of "hearsay," escalating to "unadulterated hearsay" and then, "This is crazy."
"This is the tangled web we weave when get into this hybrid witness stuff," he said.
The audience of about 65 was with Karoly, applauding several times.
Karoly concluded by asking the board of commissioners to consider their duty to serve and protect South Whitehall.
"Generations will have to deal with your decision," he said.
The date of the next stage of the hearing has not been set. It will be posted on the township website.