S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners extended conditional final approval to a major subdivision Wednesday night at the township building.
The six-month extension involves final plan approval for the Hotel Hamilton project, which has been in limbo for almost eight years. The original plan calls for a 100-room extended-stay hotel; a 4,084 square-foot bank; a 14,562-square-foot pharmacy; and 192 parking spaces.
The 5.36-acre tract of land is located at the corner of Hamilton Boulevard and Cedar Crest. This is the site of the former King George Inn restaurant and properties, which includes 3051, 3125, 3127 and 3141 Hamilton Boulevard.
Developer Atul Patel plans for the site's redevelopment date to 2020, and he has received various extensions since then.
The applicant, to date, has satisfied four of the 27 approval conditions with three others being legal conditions and plan recording requirements, meaning 20 conditions are unaddressed.
"I think we made a lot of progress on this," Harold "Bud" Newton, representing Hotel Hamilton, told commissioners Wednesday night. "...We're just getting all the paperwork done."
Commissioners imposed a three-month status update as a condition for the extension. Hotel Hamilton will return June 7 with that update.
"I think we are moving along with this pretty well," Newton told commissioners during a Dec. 12 meeting. "...This has been a struggle, and has been going on a lot longer than it should have."
The King George Inn restaurant operated from 1960 to 2012, when it closed. It was built in 1757, and is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Other news
In other business, commissioners approved one equivalent dwelling unit of sewer allocation for a proposed self-storage facility offered by Montar Group LLC for 3350 and 3354 Walbert Ave.
The proposal calls for a three-story, 112,800-square-foot self-storage facility with a 16-space parking lot. The plan calls to consolidate two parcels and then raze the existing residential and agricultural structures.
In June 2022, the township's zoning hearing board granted dimensional variance relief for the lot size and the road frontage.
In other news, the board reappointed David Torrey to the vacancy board.