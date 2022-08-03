S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners on Wednesday night granted an extension to build a senior living facility.
The extension, requested by developer Abe Atiyeh's Pennsylvania Venture Capital, involves a previously approved plan known as Parkland Manor Phase 4 Senior Living.
The plan is to construct a four-story, 91,520-square-foot building with 64 one-bedroom apartments, 16 studio units and 89 parking spaces on a 15.36-acre lot at 4636 Crackersport Road. The site is the former Westend Racquet Club.
At their June 3, 2020 meeting, commissioners granted final approval to the plan with two waivers and 17 conditions. The applicant, to date, has satisfied 10 of the 17 conditions. The extension approved Wednesday night is for 90 days.
Personnel news
In other business, commissioners approved appointing Thomas Petrucci as township manager. He served most recently as Plainfield Township manager for the last seven years and held the same managerial post from 2012 through 2015 in the Borough of Bath.
Petrucci will receive $125,000 in annual salary. His first day will be Sept. 6.
Finally, the board appointed Vincent Quinn as a regular member of the civil service commission. He will fill the unexpired term of Michael Bruckner, terminating July 31, 2025.