S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - South Whitehall Township's board of commissioners voted in August to resolve litigation stemming from the police shooting death of a man near Dorney Park, but no settlement has been reached yet.
"The resolution of the case is still pending and has not been finalized yet," said Randy Cope, interim township manager, in an email Tuesday.
The board voted unanimously on Aug. 18 for QBE Specialty Insurance to settle what was described as the "Valenzuela litigation." Juliana Valenzuela was engaged to the late Joseph Santos at the time of his death. The resolution to settle was not on the board's published agenda for that meeting. The commissioners met before the meeting in a private session to discuss legal matters.
Santos, 44, was shot to death in 2018 after ignoring a police officer's orders near Dorney Park. He was unarmed when he was shot. Officer Jonathan Roselle responded after a caller reported a man jumping on cars near Dorney and fired five shots as Santos approached him.
Roselle was acquitted of voluntary manslaughter in 2020. He is no longer with the South Whitehall police force.
Santos's estate filed federal lawsuits against the township and Roselle, contending that the officer was not properly trained and that he used excessive force.
Valenzuela represents the estate of Santos in the litigation.