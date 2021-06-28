SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – South Whitehall Township's public hearing on allowing the demolition of the Park View Inn to make room for 395 rental units ended without a decision Monday.
The board of commissioners will meet again to hear testimony about the plan for 1151 Bulldog Drive, but no date has been set. About 100 residents attended the hearing, which was held at Parkland High School's auditorium.
E&B Partnership plans to demolish the motel and conference center to build the "Premier Center Luxury Apartments" on 23.6 acres at the northeast corner of routes 22 and 309. The proposal includes 35 townhouses along with six four-story buildings with 60 apartments each. The apartment buildings would have commercial space and parking on the first floors.
Before details of the plan were raised, Commissioner Ben Long's ability to vote impartially was questioned. Attorney Ronald Corkery, representing two township residents who oppose the development, asked that Long not participate because social media posts indicated he "had already made up his mind."
Long opted not to recuse himself and said the posts were made before he was appointed to the board last month. A motion to keep him from voting failed, 3-2. President Christina Morgan, Joseph Setton and Long himself supported his right to participate, while Michael Wolk and Diane Kelly were opposed.
Kelly noted that one of Long's social media responses was specifically about Park View: "I guess you'd prefer an old rundown motel," he wrote, according to Corkery.
"I have no specific comment," Long said, when Kelly asked him about the post.
South Whitehall's planning commission rejected the Premier development earlier this year, but that commission is an advisory board. The final decision is up to the commissioners.
The E&B development team, directed by attorney James Preston, made its case first. Many neighbors are against the plan because of concerns about traffic and building heights. Preston noted that but said sentiment is not an issue.
Developments must meet many standards, he said, but "popularity is not one of those requirements."
That comment foreshadowed the groan from the audience later when engineer Kevin Markell said all the residences, including the townhouses, would be rentals.
E&B's traffic study was questioned by commissioners and Corkery, who questioned how accurate a study could be during the pandemic.
"Was it done during COVID?" Setton asked. Robert Hoffman, who compiled the traffic study, said some numbers had been adjusted because of the pandemic. Hoffman said standard professional practices were followed. He added that the Premier plan would generate less traffic than other options, such as medical offices or a shopping center.
The Premier development calls for a new entrance off Winchester Road. David Burke, one of the residents represented by Corkery, said that would make the road more busy and less safe.
"Winchester is going to be, I think, the default highway of the neighborhood," he said. Burke questioned the validity of traffic studies in general.
"It doesn't reflect the reality of what people experience" when traffic increases because of a development, he said.
The meeting was due to end at 10 p.m. but concluded 15 minutes early at Corkery's request. He did not want the four-hour time limit to interrupt the testimony of his next witness, John Karoly Jr., who also lives near the Bulldog Drive site.