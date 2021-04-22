SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – During the South Whitehall Township commissioners' meeting Wednesday night, it was confirmed that there will be three spots available on the board in the fall election.
Solicitor Jennifer Alderfer said Matthew Mobilio's departure opens the third vacancy. There is not enough time to add candidates in the May primary, so the Republican and Democratic parties will each be asked to submit a candidate for the November election.
President Christina "Tori" Morgan said 10 people have applied for the Mobilio vacancy. That appointee will serve through this year only.
Among the applicants are:
- Dean Browning, a former Lehigh County commissioner.
- Bill McNair of the township planning commission.
- Lee Solt, an alternate on the zoning board.
- Tom Utsch, who finished fourth in a race for three seats in 2019.
Monica Hodges and David Kennedy, are also running in the Republican primary election for commissioner, as is Morgan. On the Democratic side, current Commissioner Joe Setton and Thomas Johns are running.
Mobilio resigned as commissioner in early April, citing what he called "unprecedented obstruction."
Also during the 4-hour-plus meeting, commissioners deadlocked on considering a zoning change that would clear the way for a new Wawa, while the familiar topic of late audits consumed much of the meeting. South Whitehall has 10 years of audits outstanding.