SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – South Whitehall Township's board of commissioners moved the unpopular Ridge Farms development another step forward Wednesday night, giving preliminary approval to the Kay Builders project's layout.
That vote came almost two years after the board of commissioners approved the development Nov. 20, 2019 at a raucous meeting that prompted residents to organize to limit construction. Afterward, even commissioners who voted in favor said they hated to see open space disappear off Cedar Crest Boulevard, but they were bound by zoning law.
The only commissioner left on the board from that meeting is President Christina "Tori" Morgan, who will leave office at the end of this term.
The 2019 vote was the big decision for the 700-plus unit proposal. Wednesday's was more procedural, acting on the favorable recommendation of the South Whitehall Planning Commission to approve the layout, with more than 30 conditions. Ridge Farms will take up about 138 acres off Cedar Crest, between Walbert Avenue and Huckleberry Road.
There was no shouting at Wednesday's meeting at the township's Walbert Avenue campus, but there were complaints linked to another unpopular development, this one for the site of the Park View Inn. That plan for 395 rental units would demolish the old motel at the northeast corner of Routes 22 and 309 and replace it with "The Premier Center."
Don Sheatsley of Hampton Road asked if the township could take another look at Ridge Farms, in light of the additional traffic that may result from the Park View proposal and new warehouses.
"We don't go back" and revisit plans after more development is proposed, township Director of Community Development David Manhardt said.
Manhardt added that while some of the conditions imposed on Ridge Farms are routine, South Whitehall is protected in case the project collapses.
"It happens," Manhardt said. Township staff will monitor the project as it proceeds to make sure it meets all standards, he said. More reviews are in store for Ridge Farms.
Construction may begin next year.
Attorney Jim Preston, representing Kay Builders, said the township staff wrote strict requirements for the developer, putting them in "a tight box." He commended the staff for its diligence.
Morgan, joined by Commissioners Michael Wolk, Diane Kelly, Ben Long and Joseph Setton voted in favor of the preliminary plan.
Long, who was an interim appointee, and Setton will leave office along with Morgan at the end of this term. Morgan congratulated the three Republicans who will join the board: Brad Osborne, Monica Hodges and David Kennedy. All three campaigned on the issue of development.
The township's 2020 audit was also presented to the board. Christopher Turtell of accounting firm Herbein + Co. Inc., based in Reading, said the audit was "clean" and showed that the township has a solid fund balance. South Whitehall was at one time a decade behind in audits.
The township suffered in 2020 when Dorney Park had to close during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. South Whitehall's amusement tax receipts went from about $1.7 million in 2019 to $155,000 in 2020, but the township responded.
"When COVID started in March (2020), you tightened your belts," Turtell said.
"Overall, the township is in a very healthy position," he said.
The audit revealed a cash-management issue, with the township using transfers from operating funds to pay for renovations at the 4444 Walbert Ave. campus, instead of tapping a loan taken out for the construction.
The auditor could not say why transfers were used to pay bills at first. The transfers were later reimbursed with money from the loan, and costs were properly recorded.
Wolk said the reasoning behind the transfers and why they were not reported to the board must be determined.
"We took out a campus renovation loan and then for the most part we didn't use it until the very end" of the project, he said, summarizing the findings of the audit.
"It is alarming to think all those transfers were made without the board's knowledge," he said.
Back on the subject of the Premier Center, Solicitor Joseph Zator said hearings on the development are done, and the board will set a date to vote on the project. That meeting will be advertised and posted on the South Whitehall website.
Wednesday's meeting was over in 98 minutes, shorter than many recent board sessions.