S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners approved changes to the township's fee schedule Wednesday night at the township building.
Many changes involve subdivision or land development fees within the Department of Community and Economic Development. In this category, various fees for applications, submission and resubmissions will increase between $50 to $200, depending on the issue. In addition, a new schedule for alarm fees and police department fees will be enacted.
In other business, the legislative body increased the annual compensation for the township emergency management coordinator from $2,000 per annum to $5,000 per annum.
The board also approved advertising an ordinance modifying the township's existing ordinance governing the parks and recreation board to align with First Class Township code. The proposed ordinance would restructure the current members with staggered terms, so that no more than two members should expire annually.
In other news, commissioners reappointed Joseph Zator II and Zator Law as the township's solicitor. The township will pay Zator attorneys $215 per hour for any real estate matter, and $205 per hour for all other issues. Paralegals will make $105 per hour for real estate issues, and $100 per hour for all other matters.
This is an increase from the current rate first established in 2019, which has a $190 per hour rate for attorneys and $95 per hour for paralegals.
In a separate resolution, James Broughal of Broughal & DeVito LLP was reappointed as alternate township solicitor. The 2023 rate remains the same at $175 per hour. Mark Cappuccio of Eastburn & Gray LLP was reappointed as additional alternate township solicitor at $270 per hour, unchanged from last year.
Meanwhile, commissioners OK'd the reappointment of Eckert Seamans to serve as solicitor for the civil service commission, pension committee and labor counsel. Lawrence Fox was reappointed as building code appeals solicitor.
Commissioners also rehired The Pidcock Company to serve as township engineer with a 2.8& rate increase.
Finally, Commissioner Jacob Roth was appointed to serve on the budget and finance committee, replacing departed Commissioner Michael Wolk.