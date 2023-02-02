S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The South Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners approved a proposed zoning ordinance amendment Wednesday night at the Township Building.

The amendment impacts the current standards and definition of no-impact, home-based businesses to align with the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code and create a new section and standards.

The state code was amended in 2002 to provide a definition for no-impact, home-based business and require that municipalities permit this use by right in all residential zones. In 2002 the township updated their zoning to reflect this Pennsylvania requirement.

The new proposed regulations permit a home-based business to exceed certain standards with zoning hearing board approval. The new standards would account for businesses that may no longer comply with the proposed section governing these regulations, such as music teachers.

"It's an appropriate action we're taking," Commissioner David Kennedy said.

"Since the pandemic the nature of no-impact or low-impact home-based businesses is changing," Commissioner Jacob Roth said.

In other news, the board approved modifying the township's existing ordinance governing the parks and recreation board to align with First Class Township code. The ordinance will restructure the current members with terms staggered so that the terms of no more than two members should expire annually.

In other business, commissioners awarded Michael Baker International Inc., a Pittsburgh engineering and consulting firm, a $56,240 contract for design and engineering services for the River Road relocation project. The township approved also a second deal with Baker for design and engineering services for Jordan Creek Greenway project. The deal is worth $11,591.84.