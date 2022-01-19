SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners approved Wednesday an expansion at Kratzer Elementary School and new development for Long's Water Technology.
The Parkland School District plans an 18,635-square-foot addition on the north side of Kratzer. The school is on an 11-acre tract of land on Huckleberry Road. South Whitehall's planning commission recommended approval of the proposal earlier.
Long's Water Technology
Long's Water Technology, a water-treatment company, plans to remove existing buildings at 1567 Hausman Road and put up a commercial building with an attached five-bay garage.
Long's operates now on Route 309, and township approval means the business will be able to remain in South Whitehall.
Other business
In other news, the commissioners appointed Herbein & Co. for the township's 2021 audit.
"Herbein did an excellent all-around job getting caught up on all of the audits," Commissioner Michael Wolk said, referring to the firm's work on a 10-year gap in financial reviews. Completing audits was one of Wolk's goals after he won a spot on the board in 2019.
The commissioners also discussed the process of bringing in a recruiting firm to select a township manager. Renee Bickel left in August 2021. Randy Cope is serving as interim manager.
In other personnel matters, the board welcomed new police officer David Lawrence and voted for Chief of Police Glen Dorney to offer a job to an applicant, based upon that person passing examinations and being deemed fit to serve.
Board President Diane Kelly said the commissioners have met four times this month in private sessions to discuss personnel and legal issues. The board went into another executive session after Wednesday's meeting ended.
Township staff members went into detail on some issues because there are three new board members. Kelly and Wolk were joined earlier this month by Monica Hodges, David Kennedy and Brad Osborne.
The next public board meeting will be Feb. 2.