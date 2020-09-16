SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The South Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners on Wednesday night approved the purchase of a new firetruck for the Woodlawn Fire Department and the building of a truck port at the fire station.
Fire Commissioner Chris Kiskeravage gave a presentation that included information on the new truck, which is being purchased from Spartan Fire and Emergency Apparatus in South Carolina and being made by Pierce Manufacturing Inc. of Appleton, Wis.
The new truck, which cost nearly $628,000, will replace a truck that is now 22 years old, Kiskeravage said. The new truck is expected to be put into service a little over a year from now, just before Christmas 2021.
Board President Christina “Tori” Morgan and Kiskeravage both talked about the two years of planning and preparation, led by Woodlawn Fire Chief James Kish, involved in the purchase.
Kiskeravage said that the new truck will serve the residents of South Whitehall well for many years in the future.
Funding for the vehicle will come from a special township firefighting apparatus fund. The truck being replaced, upon its retirement, will be offered online at a municipal auction site.
The commissioners also approved $15,061 for a concrete-and-steel truck port to be located at the back of the Woodlawn station on Whitehall Avenue.
The port will be used to provide protection for various department vehicles otherwise not housed in the station.