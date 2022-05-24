S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Township Planning Commission reviewed Ridge Farm's Phase 1B final plan proposal during a special meeting Tuesday night.
Phase 1B, slated for 1802 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., continues the project's Phase 1 improvements. It calls for the construction of five apartment buildings containing a total of 60 units and 14, two-unit dwellings.
The plan includes also the continuance of Yellowstone Road, "Road M," an intersection with Cedar Crest Boulevard, and a portion of "Road H" which is located on a consolidated 53-acre parcel. This phase is located in the township's medium density residential (R-4) zoning district. The proposal is offered by Kay Builders.
On the entire Ridge Farms site, there are 780 total units, with 468 units — about 60% — apartments, 20% are single-family homes, and 20% are twin homes.
During Tuesday night's meeting, Jim Preston, an attorney representing the applicant, told planners his client had received various township reviewing agency comments and their intention is to comply with them. Those directives include Kay obtaining a new traffic study to monitor roadway usage and PennDOT's current review of the applicant's highway occupancy permit.
Further, the applicant still must obtain approvals from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection for National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System, or NPDES, permits and sewage facilities planning module exemption.
In addition, the township's community development department provided the developer with comments pertaining to zoning, public safety-related topics, open space and recreation, water and sewer service.
The community development department recommended the planning commission take the plan under advisement and allow the applicant time to address the various department comments. In order to grant that "under advisement" status, Kay granted the township a waiver from the timeframe to act on the plan, which was June 20.
No date was set Tuesday night for the planning commission's next review.