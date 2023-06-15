S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Township Planning Commission meeting, which included a final plan of the Ridge Farm development's 1B phase, was canceled Thursday night at the municipal building. The cancelation was due to a lack of quorum of the planning commission.
The Ridge Farm plan, offered for 1802 N. Cedar Crest Blvd. is on the northwest corner of the Walbert Avenue/Cedar Crest Boulevard intersection. It calls for 60 apartment units in five buildings, 14 twins and one single-family attached dwelling in addition to the continuation of Yellowstone Road on a 13.2 acre parcel. An existing building is scheduled to remain along with parking, two infiltration basins, three infiltration trenches and other improvements.
This phase continues the project's phase one improvements. Kay Walbert LLC is the applicant.
Tractor-trailer parking
In other business, planners were scheduled to review a preliminary/final plan development at 1429 Eck Road. The plan calls for 78 tractor-trailer spaces with 24 standard spaces and a guard shack on a 5.11-acre parcel.
Cat clinic
Finally, the agenda featured a parking lot expansion at the Allentown Cat Clinic, located at 4090 Tilghman St. The plan calls for an additional 11 spaces to the 13-space lot. The project will increase the impervious cover from 10,847 square feet to 14,416 square feet.
The next regularly scheduled planning commission meeting is July 20.