S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – A company is looking to create a parking area for tractor-trailers in South Whitehall Township, but planners already expressed some initial concerns at their Thursday night meeting.
Triple Net Investments CI LLC came before the South Whitehall Township Planning Commission to share a sketch plan to construct a 90-space parking area at its 5.11-acre lot on 1429 Eck Road.
Planned for use with tractor-trailers, the lot would hopefully be leased to one or two logistics companies for truck drivers to park their trailers, the applicant said.
The plans also call for a guard shack to allow for 24-hour surveillance and water and sewer for the shack. In addition, fencing and lights would increase security on the lot.
"This lot will do really well here," said Joe Petrucci with JG Petrucci Company Inc. He added that the lot would have a relatively small impact on the area's traffic relative to industrial uses.
The planning commission voiced concern about the plan related to truck traffic and the noise from idling trucks. This is an issue often seen with refrigerated trucks that must run their equipment before picking up refrigerated freight, they said.
Similarly, impacts on surrounding residents regarding light and sound disturbances were also discussed with the applicants, guided towards understanding the township's related ordinances.
Also during Thursday's meeting, the commission reviewed a sketch plan for a proposed new operations center for Parkland School District.
In other news, planners discussed a series of changes to the township's zoning ordinance. Many of the amendments were procedural to maintain document consistency.