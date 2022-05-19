SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Township Planning Commission granted preliminary/final plan approval for the construction of a medical short-stay facility Thursday night.
The proposal, offered by St. Luke's Hospital of Bethlehem, is called St. Luke's West End Medical Center Short-Stay Facility. It calls for a two-story, 52,571- square-foot medical building and 605 parking spaces at 501 Cetronia Road on a 17.3-acre parcel. The building would be constructed where a parking lot exists currently.
St. Luke's plans to use the short-stay facility as an orthopedic hospital for patients in short-term surgery recovery, typically one or two days. The surgeries would be for "the relatively healthy," with no emergency care component, according to St. Luke's officials.
Currently, the site overall consists of a 107,000-square-foot facility with roughly 88,000 square feet currently occupied and 19,000 square feet unoccupied.
The proposed project has triggered a new transportation impact study. Traffic counts were completed for the existing site driveways, and trips were added based on projects for the proposed short-term stay facility. The counts were done Feb. 1 between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., and 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
The proposed facility is anticipated to generate 36 morning peak hour trips, 34 afternoon peak hour trips and 446 weekday trips. The anticipated trips will not exceed the previously approved number of entering or existing trips during the morning hours, and will not exceed the number of exiting trips during the morning hours.
The short-term facility will "have no adverse impact to the Cetronia Road and St. Luke's/Tilghman Square signalized intersection," according to the applicant's engineer, Keystone Consulting Engineers.
In addition to approval, planners granted St. Luke's various requested waivers and deferrals Thursday night.
The Willows at Calvary Temple
In other news, planners reviewed a sketch plan to further develop 3436 Winchester Road, termed "The Willows at Calvary Temple." The plan calls for the construction of 120 apartment units with 198 parking spaces. The property's owner is Calvary Temple of Allentown, a house of worship approved originally by the township in 1976.
The development — offered by Ingerman Development Co. — would feature two 30-unit apartment buildings and a 106-space parking lot in the property's southwest corner, and two 30-unit apartment buildings, a 3,560-square-foot clubhouse and 92 parking spaces in the 17.4-acre property's northeast corner.
Various South Whitehall departments indicated in sketch plan reviews that the plan has two principal uses on one lot, which is not allowed. Subdividing the lot would solve this problem.
Residents who addressed the board cited security, traffic and a stormwater basin as concerns. As it was a sketch plan, the planning commission did not render a formal decision.
Tractor-trailer repair facility
In other business, planners reviewed a sketch plan to further develop 1670 Church Road. The applicant and owner, Padda Properties, wants to renovate the existing motor vehicle garage into a repair facility for tractor-trailers, mainly dry vans and flatbeds, and build a 23-space parking lot and a stormwater management facility on the 3.5-acre lot.
The shop is expected to operate between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on business days.