S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Township Planning Commission took under advisement Thursday night a preliminary/final plan to redevelop a Dunkin' store.
The plan for the 4793 Tilghman St. facility includes the construction of a drive-thru window, a reconfigured drive-thru lane, two order/menu boards, an additional 4,310 square feet of impervious surface and stormwater management controls.
The project would involve a 3.37-acre portion of a 21.35-acre site. Specifically, the drive-thru is proposed to be added to the end of the Allentown Towne Center strip mall where the Dunkin' is currently located.
The applicant is seeking a deferral to install sidewalk along the entire Tilghman Street and Hausman Road frontages, and two other waivers. Property frontage improvements are required along Tilghman and Hausman.
Township Engineer Anthony Tallarida did not recommend the project's approval Thursday night, citing various reasons — chief among them, traffic concerns.
The project's anticipated traffic queues for the shopping center driveway would exit at a traffic signal onto Tilghman Street and are anticipated to exceed the available storage during the morning and Saturday peak period, he said. These queued vehicles would block the entrance to the proposed drive-in, which could potentially result in entering traffic queuing at the Tilghman Street intersection.
The developer previously presented a report stating 40% of peak-hour customers will enter the building and not utilize the drive-thru. They anticipate between 62 and 103 customers using the drive-thru per hour, depending on the peak hour. Their traffic statement indicates a less than 1% probability of exceeding the drive-thru queue capacity capacity during the morning and Saturday peaks.
The township was concerned also about the proposed drive-thru stacking which follows a circuitous route through a reconfigured parking area. Conflicts among the stacked vehicles and motorists attempting to either enter or exit the parking spaces should be minimized, the township said.
The township's public safety commission also expressed concerns "about the validity of the traffic study performed to model the expected number of vehicles to use the drive-thru" during their plan review.
Dunkin' officials said Thursday night they revised the plan to eliminate the immediate left-turn maneuver motorists would have to make to enter the queue by driving straight through. They added that the peak times for Dunkin' are not the same as the other mall tenants. They argued there is adequate space and parking for the drive-thru and that building a stand-alone facility was not an option for the business.
Planners did not agree, saying the layout as proposed does not work, requiring too much of motorists. One added that no amount of trips back to the drawing board will change reality.
"Trying to retrofit this is impossible," Planner David Wilson said.
In other news, planners heard a review by staff regarding 26 proposed amendments to the township's zoning ordinance. Many of the amendments were procedural to maintain document consistency.