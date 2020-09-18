SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., PA – The South Whitehall Planning Commission has put a hold on a zoning amendment request from developer Abraham Atiyeh for a parcel along South Hillview Road.
On Thursday, commissioners voted 6-0 in favor of holding off on approving the application to rezone a lot at 900 S. Hillview Road and take the matter under advisement.
Commissioner Vincent Quinn was absent from the virtual meeting.
“Because we’re in the middle of a comprehensive plan review, the timing should wait until we get through that,” said Commissioner Diane Kelly.
The municipality is currently reviewing its comprehensive plan.
“My own recommendation is that I think there’s still information that we need, (like) the traffic study, some other things that need to be understood before going ahead with this,” said commission Chairman William MacNair.
Atiyeh’s company, Abra Development 10 LP, is an equitable owner of the parcel along with Posocco Equities of Allentown.
Plans for the proposed Macungie Manor call for a total of three senior residential units.
Two three-story buildings would be in Lower Macungie and one one-story building would be in South Whitehall.
Additionally, plans call for a 5,400-square-foot clubhouse split between the two municipalities.
“It’s going to be a beautiful campus,” Atiyeh said. “We want it to be where the people can walk and visit our residents there. This is a beautiful project. We feel our best amenity is being next to LVH (Lehigh Valley Hospital).”
However, for the development to be completed, South Whitehall would have to rezone the 3.8 acres of the property in the township from low density residential to medium density residential.
The remaining 14.8 acres is in Lower Macungie Township, which has approved preliminary plans to develop that parcel.
According to officials, plans were submitted in May 2017 for a proposed subdivision called Hillview Farms. That proposal included 31 single-family detached homes along Hillview Drive.
Those plans were subsequently closed “due to inactivity,” according to officials.
Earlier this year, the parcel was rezoned from rural to low density residential as part of the South Whitehall comprehensive plan.
After hearing an outcry from residents, commissioners made the decision to hold off on approving the Atiyeh application.
“We’ve put other zoning requests on the table and I think this is the same as that,” said Commissioner Brian Hite.
“It’s not the worst possible use for this property,” said Commissioner David Dunbar.
Dunbar added, however, that he felt that it would be best to delay making a final decision on the changes until after the comprehensive plan was completed.
But Atiyeh argued that adding a senior community would prove less impactful on the neighborhood, traffic and schools than anything else that could potentially be built there.
“We expected to see a single-family home development there; that’s the best use of the land there,” said resident Joe Riley.
“We believe that these buildings just do not fit with our neighborhood,” said resident Mark Pritchard. “Our privacy would be gone. It’s just not a good fit with all the lights lit up.”
Residents Danielle and Mark Walter wanted to know if rezoning from low density to medium density in a single-family home neighborhood could increase the crime rate.
Resident David Galkin said that something like townhomes or other higher-density residential uses would increase in traffic in the area.
“Many in the area have small children," he said. "We have a 2-year-old and 4-year-old who play and ride bikes in the street. Increased traffic is a real safety concern.”
“The development would cause even more danger to pedestrians who currently use the road with no sidewalks or speed enforcement,” said residents Alec and Liza Ackerman.
“We bought our home because of the neighborhood and the care homeowners take in their properties,” said Nicole Amicucci. “This will also take away so much beautiful green space in the neighborhood and it will decrease the value of our home.”
“Abe Atiyeh mentioned what a great view of the valley it has, but what about the three-story buildings blocking the views of homeowners who have owned properties for 20-plus years and paid taxes to South Whitehall Township?” said resident Karl Marby. “The proposed entrance to the development would have cars shining lights into a residence whose family has been part of this neighborhood and farming the land for 80-plus years.”
“I believe the area should have stayed farmland agricultural and not even upped to R3,” said resident Jackie Smith. “We are the existing bordering neighborhood. A retirement facility is not acceptable for Hillview Road.”