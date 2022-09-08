S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - South Whitehall Police are still investigating a threat at Orefield Middle School that shut down the entire Parkland School District Thursday.

Orefield is where the district has its bus depot, and it told all drivers to stay home as a precaution. We had the chance to talk with a parent who has a daughter in 8th grade at Orefield. Susan Glosan said she woke up to the text message from the Parkland School District, saying there had been a credible threat, and she realized it wasn't going to be a normal day.

"It's very unusual for our district. We've been very lucky here," said Glosan.

Glosan said the school district made the right call canceling school.

"The alternative could be devastating if this turns out to be a credible threat," said Glosan. "Just really grateful for the communication, and the fact that the district, Dr. Madson, and everybody is trying to keep the student body and the community and the drivers and employees safe."

What we know right now is the threat came in through the Safe2Say system Wednesday night, and it targeted the "health, safety, and welfare of students and staff at Orefield Middle School."

South Whitehall Police said they're still investigating, along with the FBI, but they haven't released what kind of threat it was.

"Right now I'm okay with not knowing what it is, because I understand investigations ongo, and they can't release all the information as it comes in," said Glosan.

The school district has not announced the plans for Friday, but Glosan said, if school is open, her daughter will be there.

"I trust that they are doing everything they can to take care of this situation, so I'm not really terribly nervous about sending her back if they open up tomorrow," said Glosan.

In their latest statement to the public, South Whitehall police said if they find the person responsible for the threat, they will be prosecuted "to the fullest extent within the guidelines of the law."