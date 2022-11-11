S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County are looking for the driver of an SUV that hit a bicyclist on Wednesday afternoon.

The black SUV fled after hitting the bicyclist while traveling north in the area of Blue Barn Road and Saddlebred Road shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to a social media post from township police.

Police say the make and model of the SUV is unknown. The vehicle may have passenger side or mirror damage, police said.

If you have any information to help identify the owner or operator, you are asked to contact Officer Webb at 610-398-0337 or email trw@swtpd.org.