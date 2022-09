SOUTH WHITEHALL, Pa. -- South Whitehall Twp. PD is looking for Dakota Banks.

Banks went missing from the 2600 block of Pennsylvania St. at around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, jeans, and tan boots.

He is listed as a missing endangered person.

If you have any information or have seen him, please call 911.