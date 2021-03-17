SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – South Whitehall Township is preparing to move its municipal offices back to Walbert Avenue after about a year of renovations.
Township Manager Renee Bickel told South Whitehall's board of commissioners that the renovated campus will reopen Monday, March 26, if the final steps of the process go well.
"That is dependent on building inspections and the issuance of (certificates of occupancy)," Bickel said during the virtual meeting.
The board approved the renovation and expansion at 4444 Walbert Ave. in December 2019 at a cost then projected at $10.5 million, including furniture and temporary offices. Staff moved to rented space in the Roma Corporate Center on North Cedar Crest Boulevard.
Federal stimulus aid
Bickel also told the commissioners that the township will receive perhaps more than $1.5 million from the latest federal COVID-19 stimulus bill known as the American Rescue Plan. That money will be kept in a separate account until the board reviews spending decisions.
Single-use plastics
The board held an extended discussion about the concept of a ban on single-use plastics. President Christina "Tori" Morgan said the township's Green Advisory Council is preparing a survey of businesses about their use of plastics, but no ban has been proposed.
Morgan said the council is merely seeking information and discussing ideas, and that the commissioners set policy.
"Maybe we need to reel GAC in a little bit," Commissioner Mike Wolk said. He said the current board has not the opportunity to weigh in on what the advisory council is doing.
"We're not even near making any decisions on whether we want to move forward with anything," Morgan said.
Online payments for municipal bills
Finance Director Scott Boehret went over a new feature on the township website that will allow residents to pay municipal bills online.
Participant identification in virtual meetings
The township did not display the names of members of the public attending the meeting, a policy set earlier this year after some people used fictitious names to make derogatory comments about officials. Some people attending virtually said they could see names, a technicality the township staff will look into.
Proposed construction at Cedarbrook
The South Whitehall Planning Commission on Thursday will review the plan for construction at Lehigh County's Cedarbrook nursing home.
The meeting ended after 2 hours and 45 minutes. The board will next meet April 7.