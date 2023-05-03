S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners rejected a conceptual plan for a proposed apartment complex Wednesday night at the township building.
The project, known as the Apartments at Cedar Creek, called for a five-building, four-story garden-style apartment complex. It would feature 310 units with 460 car spaces and 54 individual garage units on 40 acres at 4845 Crackersport Road. That's located at the northeast corner of Crackersport Road and the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
The proposal has a mix of three-, two- and one-bedroom units, as well as studios, with common amenities including a clubhouse, a pool, a dog park, pickleball courts, a walking trail, a gazebo, an outdoor grill and various fire pits.
In addition, the developer proposed developing a solar electric field. The field would be used to power the complex and return any unused power back onto the grid.
The project's main access point was designed to be a future extension through adjoining land to connect to Route 309. The site does have access from Crackersport Road. A stream runs through the property's center with wetlands area in excess of 10 acres. It also has two, 100-foot-wide PPL easements.
The property is owned by Ercole and Patricia Spinosa.
For the project to be realized, zoning relief would be required — likely a rezoning request or a zoning ordinance text amendment. Neither option proved acceptable to commissioners Wednesday night, who said the plan was "inconsistent" with the township's comprehensive zoning plan.
"We need to look at this at the 10,000-foot level," Commissioner Jacob Roth said. "...To rezone this would be a mistake."
"I don't see this as a good fit here," Commissioner Monica Hodges said.
As it was a conceptual plan, no official vote was required. Rather, the developer sought to gauge the board's interest in the project. The board responded by indicating they would not entertain granting zoning relief.
Certificate of occupancy permits
In other news, the township is attempting to rectify "limitations" governing certificate of occupancy permits which could be addressed by issuing a "certificate of use" instead.
Unlike a certificate of occupancy, which must be issued when a building or structure meets the minimum standard of the statewide building code, a certificate of use certifies that a project is in compliance with a municipal zoning ordinance.
Commissioners approved the bill's advancement by having additional outside agency reviews and public advertisement.