S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners approved the 2023 budget, holding the line on property taxes Wednesday night at the administration building.
The millage rate will remain at 3.32 mills, including 0.47 mills for fire protection.
In another measure, the board OK'd increases to the rate of service charges for water and sewer. The costs were due to increases from the Lehigh County Authority. The increases are based on consumption.
"It's a responsible budget, but it's unfortunate the water and sewer are going up a little bit," board Vice President David Kennedy said.
A notice on the South Whitehall website indicates that water and sewer rates do typically increase every year and that the township "traditionally absorbed most of these increases without passing them on" to residents.
However, in 2023, residents who use an average of 44,349 gallons of water in the year will see an estimated increase of $52.82 in water costs and an increase of $75.48 in sewer fees.
Home-based business
In other news, commissioners discussed feedback from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission on a proposed zoning ordinance amendment. The amendment impacts the current standards and definition of no-impact, home-based businesses to align with the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code and to create a new section and standards.
The state code was amended in 2002 to provide a definition for no-impact, home-based business, and require that municipalities permit this use by right in all residential zones. In 2002, the township updated its zoning to reflect this Pennsylvania requirement.
The new proposed regulations permit a home-based business to exceed certain standards with zoning hearing board approval. The new standards would account for businesses that may no longer comply with the proposed section governing these regulations, such as music teachers.
Commissioners approved the advertisement of the ordinance for future vote.
Zoning openings
Finally, the board approved the public notice advertisement of three vacant zoning hearing board alternate positions. The zoning hearing board is scheduled to meet Dec. 28.