SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners has hired Lafayette College's Meyner Center to help recruit a permanent township manager.
The Robert B. and Helen S. Meyner Center promotes the study of local and state governments and coordinates hiring of executive-level employees.
Randy Cope has been interim township manager since Sept. 1, after Renee Bickel resigned.
The board considered proposals from the Meyner Center and Keystone Municipal Solutions. Commissioner David Kennedy said the Lafayette-based group has many years of experience and is based locally, and the cost would be $6,500 versus $15,000 for the other bid.
Commissioner Brad Osborne said Keystone might recruit more outside the area, though Monica Hodges said Meyner does extensive recruiting. Meyner was chosen when it came time to vote.
Osborne and Michael Wolk then went into detail about a consulting agreement with Paul Leonard to assist Cope as needed. Osborne questioned the $130 per hour rate, which he said would be $5,200 if paid for 40 hours.
"What is the problem we're trying to solve" by hiring a consultant, Osborne asked, without getting an answer.
Wolk wanted the consultant's responsibilities spelled out distinctly.
"We're not bringing in a consultant to take on a management role," he said.
After Solicitor Joseph Zator went over how the contract would work, the hiring of Leonard was approved, with President Diane Kelly, Vice President Kennedy and Hodges in favor, while Osborne and Wolk voted no.
Cope said recruiting a permanent manager could take months, and added, "I will continue to serve as interim township manager as long as the township needs me."
Other news
The commissioners honored Andrew Kloss and Jared Diachynsky for bravery during a fire in Salisbury Township in November and thanked Maria Mullane for 33 years as solicitor to the township's zoning hearing board. Mullane is retiring.
The next board of commissioners meeting will be at 7 p.m. March 2 at the township's 4444 Walbert Ave. campus. The meeting will also be broadcast online. See the township website for agendas and a link to the broadcast.