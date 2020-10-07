SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The South Whitehall Board of Commissioners approved an ordinance allowing the advertisement to amend the responsibility to maintain snow emergency routes on Wednesday night.
If the amendments are enacted, four additional streets will acquire the designation where the township will be responsible for snow and ice control. The four are: Cedarbrook Road from Walnut Street to Dorney Park Road; Pirma Avenue from Whitehall Avenue to Mauch Chunk Road; Walbert Avenue between Route 309 and 19th Street; and Whitehall Avenue from Walbert Avenue to Pirma Avenue. The township would take that snow and ice control responsibility over from PennDOT. The deal is for five years.
"We feel like we can get to it quicker," said Randy Cope, director of township operations.
In other news, commissioners approved a sewage planning module for an approved flex-warehouse located at 4741 Chapmans Rd. The OK means 2,100 gallons of sewage allocation per day will go for the building, with another 2,230 gallons daily going for seven adjacent properties.
In other business, commissioners approved a resolution extending the conditional preliminary/final approval to a land development plan for John Jaindl until Jan. 31 of next year. Last month, the township's planning commissioner approved a subdivision request by Jaindl regarding two acres located at 2886 Strohl Rd., which borders South Whitehall and North Whitehall townships. The subdivision will divide roughly 14 acres owned by his uncle, David Jaindl.
The plan involves subdividing a roughly two-acre parcel containing an existing home for Jaindl. David Jaindl will continue to own the other 12.5 acres.
A representative attending the meeting for John Jaindl sought to have the recreation fee waived. The representative said John Jaindl had already paid a recreation fee in North Whitehall Township. He added John Jaindl's home was in North Whitehall Township, and that the only object in South Whitehall Township is a driveway. Hence, he was paying the fee twice. The resolution before commissioners was amended to require John Jaindl to go before North Whitehall to seek waiver of the fee in that township. Should North Whitehall Township reject the request, then South Whitehall would waive its fee.
Finally, commissioners granted township staff permission to advertise a one-time contract to perform consulting services work involving a master site development plan for the Kohler Ridge Park property, which is located on Brickyard Road.
Recently the township acquired the park in an effort to augment the existing park system. The township is now developing the land into a public park, hence the reason for request for proposals. The Kohler Ridge master plan will include public participation, a resource analysis, two design alternatives, a pre-final master plan and a final master plan. These plans will identify active and passive recreation opportunity and specific sustainability and green design consideration.
The township also plans to identify a cost and implementation analysis. The project is being funded equally by a Pennsylvania Department of Natural Resources and Conservation grant and township funds budgeted in the 2020 Capital Fund.