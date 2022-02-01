S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A lawsuit filed by the family of a man shot and killed by a Lehigh County police officer against the cop and his former police department has been settled.
Joseph Santos' children will receive part of a $950,000 settlement.
Back in the summer of 2018, Santos was fatally shot by South Whitehall Police officer Jonathan Roselle outside Dorney Park. Police said Santos was shot while he approached Roselle.
Josh Karoly, Santos’ family’s attorney, says “he’s pleased to bring closure to the Santos family after they’ve endured such a tragedy. While no amount of money will bring back a loving father to his three children, hopefully this settlement will provide support to the family Joseph left behind.”
The shooting was deemed justified and Roselle was found not guilty of voluntary manslaughter.