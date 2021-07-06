SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – South Whitehall will consider tomorrow an ordinance to help the township deal with nuisance properties.
The "Quality of Life Improvement Ordinance" would attempt to accelerate the cleaning up of blight, including the removal of inoperable automobiles and old appliances. The proposal also delves into a tricky issue: What is a weed?
The ordinance amendment says weeds are more than 12 inches high, may "exhale unpleasant noxious odors or pollen," or "conceal filthy deposits." Flowers, vegetables, shrubs and trees are excluded.
Issuing tickets to violators would help clear out blight faster.
"Traditional ordinance enforcement often requires a lengthy and expensive process for both the Township and the violator to resolve such a matter," according to the agenda item.
South Whitehall, if the ordinance is approved, would give the violator a ticket and a chance to clean up the property. If that failed, a citation would be issued.
The board of commissioners will consider at Wednesday's meeting whether to advertise the amendment for public review, a necessary step for a new regulation. If that proceeds, a final vote would be held a future meeting.
The commissioners will also vote Wednesday on appointing Mark S. Cappuccio as an additional alternate township solicitor. Cappuccio is head of the tax assessment appeals group at the Eastburn and Gray law firm in Doylestown.
In addition, the board will vote on an appointment to the South Whitehall Planning Commission.
The in-person meeting will be held at the township's renovated 4444 Walbert Ave. campus. It will also be presented virtually. See the township's website for information.