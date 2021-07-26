S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - South Whitehall Township's public hearing on the demolition of the Park View Inn will resume at 6 p.m. on August 10 at Parkland High School.
E & B Partnership plans to demolish the motel at the northeast corner of Routes 22 and 309, and put up 35 townhomes and six four-story buildings with 60 units each.
The township's planning commission rejected the proposal earlier this year, but the final decision on the Premier Center Luxury Apartments is up to the board of commissioners.
The hearing started June 28, and lasted nearly 4 hours. E & B attorney James Preston acknowledged that concern about traffic and the height of the buildings would draw opposition from neighbors.
He said a development must meet many standards, but "popularity is not one of those requirements."
Attorney Ronald Corkery, representing two neighbors opposed to the plan, asked client David Burke about traffic. Burke said Winchester Road would become "the default highway" of the neighborhood.
The meeting ended before Corkery's next witness, former attorney John Karoly Jr., testified.