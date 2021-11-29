S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - South Whitehall Township's board of commissioners will hear a second reading of the proposed 2022 budget at its meeting Wednesday.
The spending plan leaves the total tax rate unchanged at 3.32 mills total. The current real estate tax is 2.85 mills, according to the township website, with another 0.47 mill for fire fighting. Neither levy will go up if the draft is accepted.
The 2022 general fund budget projects revenue of $16.38 million versus spending of $16.55 million, leaving a shortfall of $173,000. The township has cash in reserve.
Property tax is the biggest source of revenue, at almost $7 million. Earned-income tax is projected to provide $3.5 million, and business privilege tax another $2.35 million. South Whitehall is counting on its admission tax for $1.3 million as Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom bounces back from the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the expense side, the cost of township administration is just under $7 million, and the expected cost of the police department is $5.86 million. Public works will cost about $3.36 million, while parks and recreation's line item for the 2022 general fund is $401,360.
When the budget was presented Nov. 17, the five commissioners expressed general approval, although Michael Wolk said the goal was for revenue to exceed expenses.
"Why is it that we still have a deficit?" he asked.
Diane Kelly also noted the imbalance, though she said, "All of the departments have done a great job" preparing the budget.
Also Wednesday, the interim Township Manager Randy Cope will go over a revised resolution to accept a donation of 26.9 acres of land at 1036 Springhouse Road. Christina "Tori" Morgan, president of the board, said at the last meeting that the township is working on a deal to keep the land under lease for farming.
The commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at the township campus at 4444 Walbert Ave. The meeting can also be viewed virtually. The link is available on the township website.