The commissioners will also review a bond sale for work at Wehr's Dam and to pay off old debt to take advantage of low current rates.
The ordinance allows for fines of $100, except in cases of illegal dumping, when fines would be $500. Enforcement Manager Tom Harper said the goal of the ordinance is to speed up the enforcement process, not to write lots of tickets.
The proposal was discussed at length July 7, with commissioners concerned that residents might not receive warnings before getting a ticket, and residents coming up with hypothetical situations where someone might prefer paying fines instead of resolving a problem.
The sale of 2021 bonds would cover the costs of work at Wehr's Dam. A 2016 referendum approved borrowing $600,000 to repairing the structure. The estimated cost of repair has increased since then. The dam is on Jordan Creek in Covered Bridge Park.
Bonds from 2014, 2018 and 2019 will also be paid off by the new debt, saving money because the township can borrow at a lower cost now. Those earlier bonds are all "general obligation" debt, meaning they are backed by the township's authority to levy taxes.
The total amount of the proposed 2021 bond sale was not disclosed in the South Whitehall draft agenda.
The township would retain PFM Financial Advisors LLC as adviser; and King, Spry, Herman, Freund & Faul LLC as bond counsel.
The commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the renovated 4444 Walbert Ave. campus.
South Whitehall to review 'quality of life' ordinance, bond sale
