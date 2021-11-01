S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - South Whitehall Township's board of commissioners will vote Wednesday on a resolution granting preliminary approval to the Ridge Farm development, and the township's 2020 audit will be presented.
The plan for the housing and retail complex off Huckleberry set the tone for current township politics focused on development. Even commissioners who voted in 2019 to approve Ridge Farm, a Kay Builders project, said they did not favor it, but that land-use law favored the developer.
The only commissioner left from that board is Christina "Tori" Morgan, who will leave office in January.
Last month, the township planning commission recommended approval of the Ridge Farm preliminary plan, subject to 35 conditions, according to South Whitehall's agenda for Wednesday.
"The applicant has addressed one of those conditions to date," according to the agenda.
The board of commissioners must act on the request for approval by Nov. 4.
"Staff has no objections to this request," according to the agenda item.
The board will also see a presentation of the township's 2020 audit, prepared by Herbein and Co.
South Whitehall has been catching up on a decade's worth of audits, which some officials have blamed on personnel and software changes, and an embezzlement by former employees.
The agenda presented on the township website is a draft and may change before the meeting Wednesday, to be held at 7 p.m. at the 4444 Walbert Ave. municipal building.