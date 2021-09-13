S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - South Whitehall Township will consider Wednesday an ordinance that could loosen rules on home-based businesses, while allowing public comment and zoning review.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, "staff has noticed an increase in requests for home-based businesses within the township," according to the potential low-impact/no-impact home-based business amendment.
A "no-impact" home-based business must be a secondary use for a home, with no client, pickup or delivery traffic in excess of normal residential use, and employing only residents of the home, according to the township ordinance. "There shall be no outside appearance of a business use," meaning signs, lights or parking.
A "low-impact" home-based business would operate via a zoning special exception. A resident of the home would have to control the business; again, the outside appearance must be of a residence; any electronic activity that would interfere with neighbors' television or radio reception would be banned, along with excessive traffic.
The low-impact category would allow one non-resident employee to be at the home, but no more than one, and the business could not occupy more than a quarter of the residence.
When a home-based business closes or is moved, the special exception for that property ends.
The board of commissioners will also consider allowing Randel Cope, interim township manager, to use a township 2017 Ford Explorer. Cope took over after Renee Bickel left the job at the end of August.
Two residents, Jessica Beller and Terry Horn, will be considered for the township parks and recreation board.
The board will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the township's 4444 Walbert Ave. campus. The meeting will also be streamed online.