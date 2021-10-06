SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – South Whitehall Township will need outside help to deal with deficiencies identified in long-delayed audits, Director of Finance Scott Boehret said Wednesday.
That move started by taking $10,000 from finance salaries and setting it aside for contracted services. The township commissioners approved that move 5-0 during a meeting that stretched a little over two hours.
South Whitehall's audits were a decade behind, but the 2016 through 2019 audits were submitted in August, and the 2020 audit is due next month. Various reasons have been cited for the delay in audits, including personnel and software changes, and a former employee's embezzlement.
The audits were mainly financial, but they revealed problems with "internal controls," the processes for detecting fraud, providing timely and reliable reports and complying with laws. Setting rules on who can sign checks or have access to cash, for example, are internal controls.
"There is a need for further action by staff to spearhead efforts to fix the deficiencies identified during the audits," according to a resolution Boehret submitted Wednesday. "We will need some third-party help with these issues."
The staff will submit a request to the board for more funding later as the township works through its 2022 budget process.
Boehret also discussed the need for a policy on how much the township should keep in reserve. He noted a policy of keeping 20% of general fund expenses — the money used to run the township — in reserve, but no more than 30%.
Any policy would be set by the board, not the staff. Reserves protect the township in case of emergencies and protect its credit rating.
Synagogue expansion
The board also voted to allow Chabad Lubavitch of the Lehigh Valley, 4457 Crackersport Road, to expand without seeking approval again of its erosion and sedimentation plan.
The expansion of the 3,400-square-foot building by another 5,120 square feet has been delayed several times, and the approval from the Lehigh County Conservation District for the erosion plan lapsed.
Chabad Lubavitch's focus "is on the spiritual and social needs of local Jews of all ages," according to its website. That vote was 4-1, with Commissioner Diane Kelly dissenting because of the lack of the conservation district's approval.
New police officers
The board approved Police Chief Glen Dorney's request to make jobs offers to three candidates for the police force, conditional upon the candidates meeting all requirements for the job. Two of the recruits will bring the staff to its full complement of 42, and the third offer anticipates the expected departure of an officer.
Meeting minutes
The board also approved minutes for three meetings. The commissioners have debated minutes before, with President Christina "Tori" Morgan saying the minutes do not have to be a complete record of meetings, while Kelly and Michael Wolk have wanted to add comments that are left out of the written record.
"I talked about it at length at the last meeting," Morgan said. She has contended that the audio record of meetings is available to anybody who wants the exact record. Kelly said the audio can be difficult to hear.
The next full board meeting will be Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. at the township municipal campus.