S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – At its biweekly meeting Wednesday night, the South Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to cooperate with neighboring Lower Macungie Township regarding a large mixed-use development in the latter municipality.
The Lehigh Valley Town Center development, proposed by Landston Equities LLC, will be the subject of Thursday's conditional use hearing in Lower Macungie, for which South Whitehall received legal notice last week.
The proposal calls for 550 apartments; a 100-room hotel; 70,000 square feet of office space; 65,000 square feet of medical office space; a 12,500-square-foot grocery store; 170,000 square feet of retail space; a 20,000-square-foot restaurant; a golf driving range; and 60,000 square feet of commercial recreation space, according to South Whitehall Township documents.
Since the development is proposed for an expansive area near Interstate 78 and along the Lower Macungie-South Whitehall border, commissioners worried about the resulting traffic spilling over into South Whitehall and straining their township's roads.
"South Whitehall is definitely going to be impacted, just by the sheer scope of by that project," said board Vice President David Kennedy. "This is not a warehouse; this is a huge city within a city."
Given Thursday's hearing on the development, the commissioners faced a decision on how to proceed. They could send township solicitor Joseph Zator to the Lower Macungie hearing as either a legal "objector" or "interested party," or adopt a more diplomatic approach of sending township staff members to the hearing instead.
Township manager Thomas Petrucci recommended the commissioners send only staff members in an attempt to show cooperation with Lower Macungie, which they ultimately agreed with in a 5-0 vote.
"We feel as though we can get a very positive outcome for the township by working with our counterparts without sending legal or engineering," Petrucci said.
Flex building extension
The commissioners also granted another extension to a developer looking to construct a flex building at 1215 Hausman Road — a site sold to INDUS Realty Trust back in February.
According to township planner Gregg Adams, the proposal calls for a 90,100-square-foot flex building with an 89-space parking lot and truck court on 10.7 acres of land.
The project received preliminary approval in July 2021 and has obtained the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit required to develop the site's wetlands, but many other required permits remain outstanding.
For that reason, the commissioners proposed a 12-month extension for the developer to obtain all necessary permits. Commissioner Jacob Roth suggested the developer be called before the board to provide an update after six months, which the board also approved unanimously.
Battle of the Badges
At the beginning of Wednesday's meeting, South Whitehall Police Chief Glen Dorney, Capt. Stephen Brown and Sgt. Jason Grozier presented a $9,000 check for the "Battle of the Badges" fundraiser.
The charity softball game was held July 3 at Coca-Cola Park, and it featured the South Whitehall Police Department playing against the Whitehall Police Department. Together, the two departments raised $9,000 for the Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley.
Dorney said the fundraiser was a "great opportunity" for officers of both departments to give back to their communities.
Board President Diane Kelly adjourned Wednesday's meeting just before 8 p.m. The South Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners will meet again at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2.