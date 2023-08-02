South Whitehall to submit application for funding $3.5M Kohler Ridge Park project

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – At its bimonthly meeting Wednesday night, the South Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to submit an application that could lead to more than $3.5 million being invested into Kohler Ridge Park.
The potential investment comes as part of the Kohler Ridge Park Master Plan, which South Whitehall originally worked with Easton-based landscape architect Omnes to develop. The plan envisions transforming 25.7 acres of township property into a "passive park" designed for quieter recreational activities, according to township documents.
The township is now working on the project with Lehigh County and America 250PA, a history-focused group that promotes Pennsylvania's role in the founding of the U.S. as the 250th anniversary of America's independence approaches.
As part of this mission, America 250PA is accepting "preliminary scoping" applications for environmental, health and wellness, and history and preservation proposals — among other categories — in Lehigh County. These characteristics of Kohler Ridge Park prompted South Whitehall officials to consider applying.
According to township documents, the 10-phase master plan project's cost is estimated at $3,543,287.22.
Roughly $1.66 million of that money is set aside for three high-priority proposals like site preparation, meadow/forest regeneration and eco-barns. About $1.18 million and $700,000 are set aside for mid- and low-priority proposals, respectively.
Township Manager Thomas Petrucci recommended the commissioners submit the preliminary scope application to America 250PA's committee on Wednesday, stating that the committee will make the final decision.
"We opine that the committee's going to have a voluminous amount of applications for this program," Petrucci said. "It's ultimately up to them whether this project is determined to be a worthy project."
Board President Diane Kelly expressed support both for the application and America 250PA's mission of historical conservation.
"I would be in favor of pursuing this personally," Kelly said. "I like the idea of... memorializing the history of our township."
Commissioner Jacob Roth noted that the act of applying was preliminary, meaning the township would not lose money if its application was denied.
"The preliminary scoping application is just for us to submit to the committee to see if we're even eligible," Roth said. "We are not locking ourselves into spending a certain amount of money on the project."
Kelly and Roth were joined by board Vice President David Kennedy, Assistant Secretary Monica Hodges and Commissioner Brad Osborne in voting to submit the application.
Special meeting for waste disposal
In other news, the commissioners unanimously scheduled a special meeting to discuss the awarding of a contract for municipal waste disposal and recycling services. The contract would begin in January 2024 and could be three or five years in length, according to township documents.
According to Petrucci, there are three companies in contention for the contract: JP Mascaro, Waste Management and Whitetail Disposal.
The special meeting is open to the public, and will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at the South Whitehall Township Municipal Building. The contract must then be awarded within 45 days of this meeting.
New roofs
Lastly, the commissioners unanimously approved the purchase of roofing material to replace the roofs of three water stations within the township: Springhouse Station, Whitehall Station and Quail Hollow Station.
According to public works manager Herb Bender, the $4,500 cost of roofing materials was not accounted for in the township's 2023 budget, so the money will be drawn from $20,000 in savings left over from the Whitehall Station framework project.
The South Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners will meet again on Wednesday, Aug. 16.