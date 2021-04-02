SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - One of the South Whitehall Township commissioners is stepping down over what he calls "unprecedented obstruction."
Commissioner Matthew Mobilio has informed the township that he is resigning, effective immediately, he told 69 News Thursday night.
"I am incredibly proud of what Commissioners Morgan, Setton and I have accomplished during my time on the board..." he said in a statement.
Mobilio, a Democrat, was part of the five-member board of commissioners since being elected in November 2019.
"...Our citizen-focused agenda faced unprecedented obstruction from current, former and prospective commissioners, many of whom chose to spread lies and misinformation for personal political gain, instead of discussing serious issues," Mobilio said. "As a result, the board has been forced to argue about port-a-potties and meeting minutes, instead of green space preservation and the future of development in the Township."
Mobilio said his actions were restrained as an official, but now as a private citizen he will focus on "ensuring those same individuals will be denied election and/or re-election."
The commissioner was caught up in some controversy last summer, after a social media post had some calling for his resignation. At the time, he said he would not resign before January 2024, when his term was up.
The board president had said it had no authority to remove him from office, as he spoke out as a private citizen, and a vote of no confidence failed to pass 2-2.
The full text of Mobilio’s statement follows:
Matthew Mobilio: “I have notified the Board of Commissioners, Township Manager and Solicitor that effective immediately I am resigning my position as Commissioner of South Whitehall Township.
“I am incredibly proud of what Commissioners Morgan, Setton and I have accomplished during my time on the board: A balanced budget, COVID grants for small businesses, the state-of-the-art Covered Bridge Park, a fair and fiscally sound public works contract, and the appointment of highly qualified individuals to various volunteer boards and commissions.
“However, during that same period, our citizen-focused agenda faced unprecedented obstruction from current, former and prospective commissioners, many of whom chose to spread lies and misinformation for personal political gain, instead of discussing serious issues. As a result, the board has been forced to argue about port-a-potties and meeting minutes, instead of green space preservation and the future of development in the Township.
“As a South Whitehall Commissioner, I have been somewhat restrained as to what I can say and do about the deplorable conduct of those that seek to undermine all of our good work. However, as a private citizen, I can dedicate my energies to ensuring that those same individuals will be denied election and/or re-election. I am forever grateful to those who chose to elect me as their representative and am hopeful that the courage of my convictions will further justify their belief in me.”