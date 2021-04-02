SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police in Lehigh County are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing teen.
The South Whitehall Township Police Department is currently looking for Helen Diehl, 16, who was last seen in the area of Whitehall Avenue in South Whitehall Township at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the police department's Facebook page.
Helen was wearing an orange beanie with Coca Cola written on the side, a white Nickelodeon hoodie with images and characters on the sleeve, and a gray backpack, police said.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the South Whitehall Township Police Department at 610-398-0337 or call 911.