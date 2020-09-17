SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Supervisors in South Whitehall Township will hear plans Thursday night for a controversial senior living center.
Abe and Priya Atiyeh need approval to build on land that sits along the Lower Macungie and South Whitehall Township line.
The Lower Mac side is already zoned for the project, but the South Whitehall side isn't.
Developers say the plot is perfect for seniors because it's close to a hospital and has great views of the Lehigh Valley.
"It's probably the best location in Lehigh Valley, especially being that close to a hospital. People want to live longer and the closer you are to doctors, the longer you live," Abe Atiyeh said.
The virtual meeting begins at 7:30 p.m.