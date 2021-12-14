S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - South Whitehall Township's board of commissioners will meet Wednesday to approve an unchanged 2022 tax rate. It will be the final meeting for three office holders.
Finance Director Scott Boehret's budget keeps the total property tax millage at 3.32. The real estate tax includes 2.85 mills, plus 0.47 mill for fire protection.
The Wednesday meeting is the final scheduled commissioners session for 2021. Three are leaving at the end of this term: President Christina "Tori" Morgan, Joe Setton and Ben Long.
Morgan is a 14-year veteran of the board. Setton was appointed in 2019 to fill the vacancy left when Mark Pinsley resigned after winning an election for Lehigh County controller. Long was appointed earlier this year after Matthew Mobilio resigned, citing "obstructionism" on the board.
Commissioner Michael Wolk and Vice President Diane Kelly remain. Republicans David Kennedy, Monica Hodges and Brad Osborne will join the board after the current term. The incoming commissioners ran on a platform of controlling development.
The commissioners may also discuss a study of flood mitigation at Covered Bridge Park.
The board will meet Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the township's 4444 Walbert Ave. campus. The agenda on the township website is a draft and may change before the meeting.