South Whitehall Township's commissioners will vote Wednesday on naming Randel Cope as interim manager.
If appointed, Cope would fill on an interim basis the job previously held by Renee Bickel. Commissioner Diane Kelly said the board of commissioners and Bickel reached a separation agreement Aug. 4.
Cope is director of township operations. If he is approved to take the manager's job on an interim basis, he will be paid an extra $1,000 per month while in the position.
During the last month of Bickel's tenure, the board voted to accept audits for 2016-2019, filling a gap in South Whitehall's financial records, and voted to authorize its insurance carrier to settle litigation involving the shooting death of Joseph Santos, a New Jersey man, by a township officer. The officer was found not guilty of voluntary manslaughter.
The board will also vote on negotiations with the township's police union.
South Whitehall Township to vote on naming interim manager
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
