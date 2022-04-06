SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday night to approve a conditional final approval for the first phase of the proposed Ridge Farms development.
Owner and developer Kay Builders Inc. is proposing to develop properties on a 138-acre tract at Huckleberry Road.
The first phase of the plan proposes a 30,000-square-foot medical office building at the intersection of North Cedar Crest Boulevard and Walbert Avenue, as well as the construction of several roadways and driveways to accommodate the building.
Although the approval includes 34 conditions, many of those are typical required permits, roadway dedications and easements.
An attorney for the applicant explained the conditions are simply in place to guarantee the development remains on a narrow path as outlined in the building plans.
The conditions do include requirements for highway occupancy permits from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for the road and utility work within the right-of-ways of Walbert Avenue and Cedar Crest Boulevard.
Other news
In other business, the commissioners awarded a contract for professional services to Michael Baker International, Allentown, to oversee the construction for the Wehr's Dam rehabilitation project at a cost of $77,260.
The contract covers construction administration and to serve as the onsite representative.
The total $750,000 project includes the installation of a water control plan.
In 2016, voters approved a referendum to allow the township to borrow $600,000 for the repair of the historic dam.
The project has been delayed because of the permitting process with the state Department of Environmental Protection.
The commissioners also awarded:
- A $24,860 contract to Pavement Maintenance Contractors Inc. to resurface the basketball courts at Chase and Jacoby parks.
- A $53,239 contract for PlayPower LT Farmington Inc. for the purchase and installation of new playground equipment as part of the Chase Park renovation project.