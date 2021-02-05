SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - "Not only were they out for 36 hours during the storm but there was a water main break they took care of," said Brian Taylor of Teamsters 773.
It's work the South Whitehall Township public works department now won't do if the next storm hits before another contract.
"We will hold out for as long as it takes to get a fair contract from the township," Taylor said.
Taylor says negotiations with the township broke down Thursday, forcing the strike.
Sticking points? Increased health care and pension contributions, lack of respect for seniority, and being the lowest paid employees in the township, the department said.
With temperatures expected to plummet next week it's South Whitehall Township Public Works that salts and brines the roads. They wouldn't do that work because they are on strike. That concerns citizen Eric Goldman.
"It's at a time when we really need to keep the roads clear. If police and fire can't get through people are going to die," he said.
The township says plans are in place with outside contractors to continue essential services if needed, adding in a statement that it is committed to reaching an agreement but "are disappointed the employees decided to engage in what the township regards as an illegal strike during the bargaining process. The township will pursue appropriate legal action to end the work stoppage."
"Strike is kind of the latest issue. We've seen a series of problems in the township," said Jacob Roth.
Roth and David Burke are with South Whitehall Concerned Citizens, a non-partisan watchdog group that wants more transparency from the township, especially with negotiations.
"Because our public works are the most essential of essential employees," Roth said.
Talks are set to resume Monday.