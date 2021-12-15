SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Township Planning Commission's review of a Wawa proposed for Route 309 has been delayed until next month.
The convenience store was taken off Thursday's commission agenda. The Jaindl Land Development Co. plan for Route 309 and Chapmans Road calls for a 5,051-square-foot convenience store with gas pumps on four acres. The store will have a 60-space lot.
The township earlier approved a zoning change to drop a requirement that bars gas stations being within 1,500 feet of each other. There is an Exxon station across the street from the proposed Wawa.
Commissioner Diane Kelly opposed the zoning change. She said the rule was a design standard that kept gas stations from "littering" township roads and intersections.
If the plan proceeds, an existing building at the 1810 Route 309 site will be demolished.
The next planning commission meeting will be Jan. 20.